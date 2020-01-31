Auto Expo 2020 To Host Over 30 Participants – Confirmed List

As compared to 37 participants at the previous edition of the Auto Expo, the 2020 edition of the biennial auto show will host a total of 31 manufacturers

The 15th edition of India’s biggest automotive show is set to take place at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida in less than two weeks’ time, and we have a confirmed list of the 31 car, two-wheeler and electric-vehicle brands which will be showcasing their products and technologies at the event, which is set to be held from 7th to 12th February 2020.

Even though a few brands decided to skip the 2020 Auto Expo, the above mentioned list suggests that the event will indeed, be nothing less than a paradise for automotive enthusiasts around the country.

While the leading manufacturers in the country including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors have a lot planned for the event, the homegrown automakers Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors will not be lagging behind.

Take a look at the complete list of the 2020 Auto Expo participants below –

Four-Wheeler Manufacturers Two-Wheeler Manufacturers Others Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Segway Tata Motors Aprilia Piaggio Mahindra Vespa Firefox Hyundai Hero Electric Omjay EV Kia Motors Okinawa Everve MG Motor Moto Guzzi Olectra Renault Evolet Volkswagen Devot Motors Skoda M2Go Mercedes-Benz Jithendra Electric Force Motors Raptee Motors Great Wall Motors Kabira Mobility FAW Haima

Both new entrants MG Motor and Kia Motors received an overwhelming response for their first products in the country last year, and now the two carmakers will be showcasing a range of new products to carry forward the success in the market.

Force Motors will be revealing the BS6-compliant version of its commercial people mover, Traveller, as well as passenger vehicle Gurkha. On the other hand, Chinese automaking giants FAW Haima and Great Wall Motors are working on an Indian entry, and will debut their respective products at the 2020 Auto Expo as well. Also, Mercedes-Benz will be the only luxury automobile manufacturer attending this year’s Auto Expo.

Leading two-wheeler manufacturers including Yamaha, Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto had previously confirmed their decision to not participate at the 2020 Auto Expo, which leaves us with only Suzuki and Piaggio (Vespa and Aprilia) as being the big two-wheeler manufacturers which will be participating at the event. Moto Guzzi will be the only premium two-wheeler manufacturer to be attending the auto show.

Apart from the manufacturers mentioned above, the 15th edition of the Auto Expo will also witness the inclusion of several supplier and commercial vehicle brands, along with a host of EV manufacturers.