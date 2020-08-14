August 2020 Price List Of 110cc AT Scooters – Activa 5G To TVS Jupiter

As of now, the 110cc automatic scooter space hosts five different products, namely Hero Pleasure Plus, TVS Scooty Zest, TVS Jupiter, Honda Activa and Honda Dio

110 cc automatic scooters are one of the most crucial parts of the entire Indian automobile industry, and they certainly go neck and neck against affordable mass-market commuter motorcycles. While 110 cc scooters have always been affordable, the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in a sharp increase in prices.

The Hero Pleasure Plus is currently the most affordable 110 cc scooter in the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 56,100 (ex-showroom). The alloy-wheel version will cost you a premium of Rs 2,000 over that. The Pleasure Plus comes with a 110.9 cc engine rated at 8.2 PS/8.7 Nm.

TVS Motor Company currently has two products in this space, namely Scooty Zest and Jupiter, priced from Rs 59,925 and Rs 63,102 (ex-showroom) onwards. Both the scooters come equipped with a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine, but the former puts out 7.8 PS and 8.8 Nm, while the Jupiter has a peak power and torque output of 7.5 PS and 8.4 Nm respectively.

Here is an updated price list of all 110 cc automatic scooters available in the Indian market as of August 2020, take a look –

Scooter Engine Specs Price Hero Pleasure Plus 110.9 cc | 8.2 PS | 8.7 Nm Rs 56,100,

Rs 58,100 (alloy) TVS Scooty Zest 109.7 cc | 7.8 PS | 8.8 Nm Rs 59,925 (Himalayan High Series),

Rs 61,425 (Matte Series) Honda Dio 109.51 cc | 7.8 PS | 9 Nm Rs 61,497 (STD),

Rs 64,847 (DLX) TVS Jupiter 109.7 cc | 7.5 PS | 8.4 Nm Rs 63,102,

Rs 65,102 (ZX),

Rs 69,602 (Classic) Honda Activa 6G 109.51 cc | 7.8 PS | 8.8 Nm Rs 65,419 (STD),

Rs 66,919 (DLX)

Honda 2Wheelers is currently the leader in the 110 cc scooter space, with its Activa 6G being the best-selling scooter in the Indian market since a long time now. The Activa 6G is currently priced at Rs 65,419 for the standard and Rs 66,919 (both prices, ex-showroom) for the Deluxe variant. The scooter comes equipped with a 109.51 cc, fan-cooled engine producing 7.8 PS power and 8.8 Nm torque.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has another product in the 110 cc automatic scooter space, i.e. Dio, which is currently retailed at a starting price of Rs 61,497 (ex-showroom). The said scooter gets a 109.51 cc fan-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that makes 7.8 PS of max power at 8000 rpm, along with 9 Nm peak torque at 4750 rpm.