August 2019 Discounts On Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ignis, S-Cross, Ciaz Announced

Maruti is offering plenty of discounts across its Nexa portfolio comprising of popular models like Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki endured 36.7 per cent YoY domestic passenger vehicle sales drop last month. On the run-up to the festive season where the demand is expected to bounce back, the biggest carmaker in the country is offering lucrative offers to get new customers into its fold.

In August 2019, Maruti Suzuki sells its Nexa range of models with good discount rates for the 2019 MY and pre-facelifted variants. The best-selling car at Nexa, Baleno premium hatchback, gets Rs. 20,000 cash discount along with Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus. The RS variant is powered by 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine gets additional Rs. 10,000 cash discount taking the total to Rs. 45,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki S-cross Rs. 20,000 Rs.30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs. 30,000 Rs.30,000 + Rs. 10,000

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis with AIS 145 safety features is offered with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus – Rs. 50,000 in total. The pre-facelift comes with a massive Rs. 65,000 discount on petrol manual and Rs. 70,000 on petrol AMT variants this month.

The S-Cross is sold with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and up to Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus taking the tally to Rs. 60,000 in August 2019. The Ciaz C-segment sedan has seen a consistent drop in sales volume in recent times and is made available with up to Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and up to Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus this month.

All the variants of petrol AT 1.5 and Alpha petrol MT 1.5 get up to Rs. 40,000 total discount. The Sigma, Delta and Zeta diesel 1.3-litre variants are the most benefitted with discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 as the engine won’t be upgraded to meet BSVI regulations whereas 2018 MY Ciaz gets Rs. 40,000 discount across the lineup (Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and up to Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus).