August 2019 Discounts On Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport And Endeavour

Buyers of Ford models can enjoy some great discount offers this month, with attractive schemes being provided on the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour

The Indian auto market has been going through a sales slowdown since nine consecutive months now. The current state of affairs is so grim that even the most popular carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, are currently offering some amazing discounts on most of their models. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see Ford India, a manufacturer that has suffered from perpetually low sales, offering some attractive offers on its entire lineup.

1. Ford Figo (Price Range – Rs.5.23 – 7.69 Lakh*)

The Ford Figo has been the most affordable model in the the American carmaker’s lineup for India. The B1-segment hatchback rivals models like the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. It is available with two petrol and one diesel engine option, with the more powerful petrol motor being available with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Right now, the small car is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with free first year insurance. However, the catch here is that these offers are only available on the top-spec Titanium Blu trim.

2. Ford Aspire (Price Range- Rs.5.88 – 9.0 Lakh*)

The Figo-based Maruti Dzire rival got a facelift around a year back but continues to be among the most underperforming models in its segment. The Aspire is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with free first year insurance. The good part here is that unlike the Figo, which gets the discount only for the top-spec trim, all the variants of the Aspire can be bought with the above offers.

3. Ford Freestyle (Price Range- Rs.5.81 – 8.26 Lakh*)

The Figo-based cross-hatch is easily the most well-priced car in its class. In spite of the great pricing, however, Ford is currently offering some lucrative discounts to make the Freestyle come across as a great buy. There’s a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a first-year free insurance. Women buyers even get an additional benefit worth Rs 5,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Ford Figo (Titanium Blu Trim) Rs. 20,000 + Free First Year Insurance NIL Ford Aspire Rs. 25,000 + Free First Year Insurance NIL Ford Freestyle Rs. 25,000 + Free First Year Insurance Rs. 20,000 Ford EcoSport Rs. 25,000 + Free First Year Insurance NIL Ford Endeavour (Except Titanium 4×2 MT) Free First Year Insurance NIL

4. Ford EcoSport (Price Range- Rs.7.81 – 11.35 Lakh*)

The Ford EcoSport is easily the most exciting compact SUV when it comes to driving pleasure but has been dropping on the sales charts due to advent of more modern products like the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue.

Right now, the sub-4-metre SUV is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with a free first year insurance. Women buyers also get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000. These offers together make the EcoSport come across as a value proposition.

5. Ford Endeavour (Price Range- Rs.28.2 – 33.7 Lakh*)

The Ford Endeavour is easily the most well-sorted offering in its segment. However, in spite of the many qualities, it can’t match the popularity of the Toyota Fortuner. The Endeavour even got a facelift earlier this year but continues to post rather dismal sales figures every month.

Right now, the highly capable SUV is being sold with free first year insurance. However, this scheme is not available on the entry-level Titanium 4×2 variant, which comes equipped with a manual transmission.

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi before discounts