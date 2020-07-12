Audi Q2 Entry-Level Luxury SUV India Launch In September – Report

Audi Q2 is said to be sold with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 190 hp and 320 Nm and it will be mated to a seven-speed DCT

With luxury carmakers expecting to garner more volumes in the Indian market for long-term sustainability, it is only sensible for them to invest in the entry-level segments and the German trio is certainly doing that. Audi is reportedly working on introducing a brand new crossover following the launches of the Q8 and A8 L this year. The model in question is the Q2.

The Q2 has been around for more than four years in the international markets and its sales volumes have been impressive all the way. It was considered as a perfect fit for India to bring Audi back on to the top of the sales charts but it has not materialised. Positioned below the Q3, the Q2 sits on the flexible MQB architecture used extensively within the Volkswagen Group.

It will likely be launched in India in September 2020 to capitalise on the festive season furore. The Audi Q2 measures 4,191 mm long, 1,794 mm wide, and has a height of 1,508 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,601 mm. The baby Q3 is the smallest Audi SUV around and its design sticks by the global philosophy followed with a single-frame front grille occupying the front fascia.

Some of the design highlights are large headlamps, aggressive bumper with black cladding, sporty wheel arches, unique blade on the C-pillar as the R8 sportscar, circular dual exhaust tips, prominent tail lamps and tailgate, shark fin antenna, crossover roofline, bold alloy wheels and so on. The interior indicates a more modern Audi with bespoke air conditioning vents and it is spacious as well.

Despite being the smallest SUV within Audi’s range, the Q2 has a bootspace capacity of 405 litres for the front-wheel-drive model while the Quattro all-wheel-drive version eats up a bit more space as the trunk volume stands at 355 litres. The centre of action on the inside will be a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

As for the engine, it is said to use the BSVI compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque and it will be paired with a seven-speed DCT driving all four wheels through the Quattro system. It can reach 100 kmph from zero in just 6.5 seconds before getting to a top speed of 228 kmph. The price range could hover around Rs. 36 to Rs. 47 lakh (ex-showroom).