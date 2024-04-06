Ather Rizta Launched At Rs. 1.10 Lakh With 160 Km Range

Ather Rizta has larger dimensions and an extended wheelbase compared to the 450X; boasts a claimed range of up to 160 km

Over the past few weeks, Ather Energy has been teasing its electric scooter, named the Rizta, and it has been introduced today at the Ather Community Day. Reservations for this family-oriented affordable scooter have begun, requiring an initial token payment of Rs. 999. The Rizta comes packed with a range of new features, including a segment-first anti-skid system.

The Ather Rizta is slated to be positioned below the 450 series, competing directly with models like the Ola S1X, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube. With larger proportions than the 450X, the Rizta offers enhanced practicality. Its design ethos leans towards pleasing lines and body panels rather than bold cuts and creases.

It boasts several noteworthy features including a curvaceous rear end with a wraparound LED tail lamp, a spacious floorboard, branding details with Ather and Rizta lettering, a single-piece long seat, a sturdy grab rail with a backrest for the pillion rider, black-finished mirrors, and a modern digital instrument console.

The Ather Rizta features five-spoke 12-inch black alloy wheels, complemented by a disc brake at the front and a drum setup at the rear. Additionally, the Rizta boasts a spacious under-seat storage compartment, capable of accommodating a half-face helmet, a bag, a lunch box, and other essentials adding to its practicality for daily commutes.

The family-based e-scooter comes with a longer wheelbase compared to the 450X. At the front, it features a wide apron and a neatly integrated horizontal LED headlamp cluster, enhancing its visual appeal while the TFT console, shared with the 450X, enables features such as turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Additionally, ride modes and over-the-air updates are available, providing users with enhanced functionality and convenience. Ather targets customers seeking ICE-engined 110-125 cc scooters and it also boasts fast charging and regen braking. The Rizta has been launched for an introductory price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

The base variant has an IDC range of 123 km and a top speed of 80 kmph and is available in three colours with a seven-inch deep view display. Moving up, the mid-spec variant with a larger battery pack is sold in seven colours, a backrest, an IDC range of 160 km, a top speed of 80 kmph and a seven-inch TFT screen. It costs Rs. 1,24,999 (ex-showroom).

The range-topping model is Rs. 20,000 costlier and buyers can choose features such as ride assistance, Ather Connect and battery protection from the Pro Upgrade package.