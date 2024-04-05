Ather Rizta Family e-Scooter Leaks Ahead Of Debut Tomorrow

Ather Rizta will have larger dimensions and an extended wheelbase compared to the 450X; will make its debut tomorrow

Over the last several weeks, Ather Energy has been teasing its brand new electric scooter, christened the Rizta. Ahead of its debut tomorrow, the Ather Rizta has been leaked online. The pre-bookings for the family-based affordable scooter have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 999 and it will get a host of new features including segment-first anti-skid.

Scheduled to be revealed at the Ather Community Day, the Rizta will be positioned below the 450 series and it will put up against Ola S1X, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. The leaked pictures emerged online indicate the presence of a zero-emission scooter which has larger proportions than the 450X and it will be more practical as well.

The overall design does not have aggressive cuts and creases. Instead, more pleasing lines and body panels, a curvy rear end with a wraparound horizontal LED tail lamp, a large floorboard, Ather and Rizta lettering around the back and sides respectively, a single-piece seat and single-piece sturdy grab rail with back rest for pillion, black finished mirrors and an all-digital instrument console can be seen.

The five-spoke 12-inch black alloy wheels are accompanied by a disc brake at the front and a drum setup at the rear as it will be priced competitively at around Rs. 1.15-1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer already teased its water-wading capabilities and a large understorage that should accommodate a half-face helmet, a bag and more.

It will also feature a longer wheelbase compared to the 450X and the front end will be equipped with a wide apron and neatly integrated horizontal LED headlamp cluster. The TFT console could be shared with the 450X and it will enable turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity while ride modes and over-the-air updates will also be incorporated.

We can also expect fast charging capabilities and a regenerative braking system while a hub-mounted motor could be introduced as well. Ather will target customers seeking ICE-engined 110-125 cc scooters and Ather’s CEO Tarun Mehta has already claimed that the scooter will be the “absolute pinnacle of refined performance”.