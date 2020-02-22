Ather Energy Expands Into Four More Cities; 450X Demand Increases

Ather Energy has expanded its wings into four more cities across the country and they are Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kolkata

Ather Energy has today confirmed officially its entry into four more cities across the nation. Following the recent launch of the 450X, the homegrown start up is expanding its wings to reach new customers as Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Kolkata have been chosen. This will help in Ather approaching new buyers beyond its current bases in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The company says customer demand has been pouring in from other cities and thus confirmed the expansion. Last month, Ather Energy said that it would launch in markets with high demand for its scooters such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Since the introduction, the brand has gained thousands of pre-bookings with Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Kolkata being on top.

And naturally, they have been chosen as part of its next expansion phase. Ather Energy further stated that the deliveries of the scooters will follow the installation of fast chargers in the coming months. The Ather 450X can be pre-ordered from the brand’s website for an initial refundable token of Rs. 2,500. Delaership requests from different cities have also been received according to the brand in recent times as more than 2,000 requests for retail partnerships are noted.

Owners in new cities will see meet ups and test rides in the coming months and alongside fast public chargers, the consumers of Ather 450X will also get home chargers, Ather Dot. By the closing stages of 2020, Ather Energy aims to be present in ten cities before expanding to more than 30 cities in the next two years capitalising on the good reception for the 450X.

The Ather 450X is offered in three new colour optionss: Grey, Green, and White. It derives juice from a 6 kW PMSM motor and a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. For the ease of the user, it features four riding modes – Eco, Ride, Sport and the new Warp mode. It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and is faster than some of the conventional IC-engined 125 cc scooters.

The 450X has estimated Indian Drive Cycle (IDC) range of 116 km on a single charge and the real life range will be of 85 km in city conditions according to Ather. It is claimed to charge about 50 per cent faster than before at 1.5 km per minute and it comprises of a 4G SIM card with Bluetooth connectivity, new seven-inch touchscreen dashboard having Snapdragon Quad-Core processor, Android open source for map navigation, on-board diagnostics and OTR updates.

Besides features like auto indicator off and guide-me-home lights, the Ather 450X supports TPMS and smart helmets. The Ather mobile app provides charging status, push navigation and personalized ride statistics, live location and vehicle state tracking, voice assistant and so on.