Aprilia SXR 160 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.25 Lakh

Aprilia SXR 160 derives power from a three-valve single-cylinder 160 cc FI engine producing a maximum power output of 11 PS at 7,100 rpm

Piaggio India has today announced the launch of the long-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). It is made available in four colour options namely Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black. Earlier this month, Piaggio commenced the pre-bookings of the SXR 160 and its production also began at Baramati plant.

It can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 5,000 through the brand’s official online website or at your nearest dealerships. The Aprilia SXR 160 made its domestic debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was expected to launch soon after. But, the health crisis and the subsequent economic slowdown pushed its launch timeline. It currently sits at the top of the Italian company’s portfolio.

Aprilia’s product range comprises of SR 125, Storm 125 and SR 160. The SXR 160 is based on the SR 160 but it is more premium and costs a whopping Rs. 20,000 as well. The SXR 160 gives all the Moto scooter vibes with its bossy stance and it has a definitive street presence that could act as a major selling point for the scooter. It is said to incorporate Aprilia’s latest global design language.



The SXR 160 boasts a sharp facade with tall black windscreen and a prominent apron giving a motorcycle vibe with wraparound twin LED headlamps while the rear gets LED tail lamp units. It is equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster and has the option of mobile connectivity. In addition, it has a longer and bigger seat offering better comfort.

It features the signature graphics Aprilia uses in its global models and the SXR 160 is endorsed to be designed in Italy for the Indian customers. As for the performance, it is powered by a 160 cc BSVI compliant three-value fuel-injected engine, which develops a maximum power output of 11 PS at 7,100 rpm. It also gains disc brake and adjustable rear suspension.

With relaxed ergonomics and a performance-based engine, Aprilia is looking to utilise its premium image to sell the SXR 160 with a host of upmarket features.