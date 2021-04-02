Aprilia SXR 125 Pre-Bookings Commence In India; Launch Soon

Aprilia SXR 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine from the SR 125 producing 9.4 bhp maximum power and 8.2 Nm of peak torque

Piaggio India introduced the Aprilia SXR 160 only a few months ago and it sits at the top of the brand’s range currently. The SXR 160 is priced at Rs. lakh (ex-showroom) and for those thinking it is on a premium side, the SXR 125 might suit you but then again going by the brand’s premium positioning of its products, it won’t come affordable either.

The Italian manufacturer has announced the commencement of the pre-bookings for the Aprilia SXR 125 across the country and it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 5,000. The production of the Aprilia SXR 125 has commenced at the company’s Baramati facility in Maharashtra and it will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Visually, the Aprilia SXR 125 has the maxi scooter look just as its bigger 160 cc sibling and its powertrain will be shared with the existing range of 125 cc scooters like SR 125 and Storm 125. The Aprilia SXR 125 features a motorcycle inspired look, more specifically RS 660, with twin LED headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights as well as generous front loading space.

It has a wide single-piece seat setup, which is well cushioned in the SXR 160 and the equipment list also comprises an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, disc brake with Combined Braking System, adjustable rear suspension, LED tail lamp, prominent side body panels, subtle body graphics, chrome accents and a tall windscreen.

The Aprilia SXR 125 will be presented in a total of four paint schemes namely Matt Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Matt Blue. As for the performance, the same 125 cc single-cylinder three-value fuel-injected engine from the SR 125 will be utilised, producing a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque.

It will compete against Suzuki Burgman Street 125 but it will likely be more expensive. With the SR 160 and SXR 160 having a price difference of around Rs. 21,000 expect the SXR 125 to be priced around Rs. 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Aprilia’s scooter lineup in India comprises of the Storm 125, the SR 125, the SR 160 and the SXR 160.