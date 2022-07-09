Aprilia SR Max 250 HPE Price Starts From Rs 3.15 Lakh – All Details

The Aprilia SR Max 250 cc was recently launched in China and it could be considered for India in the near future

Aprilia recently launched the new Aprilia SR Max 250 HPE in China for buyers looking for a sportier maxi-scooter. Priced in China at 26,800 Yuan, the SR Max259 comes with a host of changes that make it a worthy upgrade. Having said this, here is everything that you should know about the SR Max 250cc.

For starters, the Aprilia SR Max gets a high-performance 244cc petrol engine. This unit churns out maximum power and peak torque output of 25.6 hp and 22.5 Nm respectively. Just like most other automatic scooters, this engine also comes mated to a smooth CVT gearbox that has been tuned in favour of performance.

To further make it a practical choice for the buyers, the brand is offering a pulled-back handlebar and comfortable seats with thick foam padding to aid in better comfort. The pillion on the other hand gets retractable footrests and thick grab rails. The design too looks great and is complemented by trendy graphics that give it a strong road presence. A new grey-red colour theme looks great and enhances the overall character of the scooter.

Moving on, the scooter has a set height of 775 mm or 815 mm depending on the variant you opt for. The scooter now rides on one-inch larger wheels and gets 35 mm front fork suspension at the front and dual rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability at the rear. The braking setup comprises 260 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear.

DUal-channel Bosch ABS is offered as a standard part of the package. Other features being offered with the Aprilia SR Max250 HPE include a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, ASR (Anti-Slip Regulation) driving modes, dual-LED headlamps, adjustable windscreen, and an upswept exhaust to enhance the looks.

The brand is however yet to announce the official launch timeline in the country. If launched, this scooter will take on the rivals like Keeway Vieste 300.