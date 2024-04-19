Aprilia RS457 Accessories Price List Out: Bike Cover Costs Rs. 16,875

Aprilia RS457 gets 13 accessories including bidirectional quickshifter, TPMS, USB charger and racing brake pads with prices ranging from Rs. 899 to Rs. 29,925

The Aprilia RS457 was launched in the Indian market last year in December at the India Bike Week 2023. Priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom), this is the first made-in-India bike from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. While the accessories of the Aprilia RS457 were announced at the time of launch, the detailed price list of all the available options is finally out.

Starting from a very affordable sticker cost of Rs. 899, the range of accessories for the RS457 goes all the way up to Rs. 29,925. So, let’s have a detailed look at the accessories of the Aprilia RS457 along with the prices. Starting with the most affordable accessory, the tall windscreen is priced at just Rs. 899 and it can be useful in curtailing the windblast if you decide to go on long-distance touring with the RS457.

The USB charger costing Rs. 949 can also be a useful addition to the motorcycle and becomes an absolute must in its smartphone era. If you are planning to ride solo, the passenger seat cowl at Rs. 1,499 can elevate the overall appeal of the bike. The helmet lock (wire type) at Rs. 1,899 is quite affordable and can be considered depending on your use case.

Accessories Price Electronic anti-theft with assembly system Rs. 29,925 Front brake lever protection Rs. 29,925 Quick-shifter Rs. 27,799 TPMS Rs. 28,749 External Bike Cover Rs. 16,875 Racing pads for brake Rs. 9,349 Front Axle protector Rs. 8,725 Adjustable brake lever Rs. 5,449 Helmet lock (wire type) Rs. 1,899 Cowl Rs. 1,499 USB Charging Rs.949 High windscreen Rs. 899

The prices of the Aprilia RS457 accessories take a steep turn with the adjustable brake lever costing Rs. 5,449. The front axle protector and racing brake pads are priced at Rs. 8,725 and Rs. 9,349, respectively. The bike cover for the RS457 costs a whopping Rs. 16,875. One of the most awaited accessories for the bike, the bidirectional quick shifter will set you back by Rs. 27,799 and it becomes a very important addition for a sports bike.

The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is priced at Rs. 28,749 and you can opt for it depending on your specific requirements. The two most expensive accessories for the Aprilia RS457 are the front brake lever protection and electronic anti-theft assembly which are priced at Rs. 29,825 and Rs. 29,925, respectively.

The steep price of some accessories comes down to the fact that these are imported units and are not manufactured locally in India. On the other hand, affordable options like the tall windscreen, passenger seat cowl and USB charger amongst others are priced quite well.