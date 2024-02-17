Anand Mahindra Expresses Desire To Gift A Thar To Sarfaraz Khan’s Father

Anand Mahindra has expressed his desire to gift a Thar SUV to Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s father, Naushad Khan

Mahindra & Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his desire to gift a Thar SUV to cricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s father, Naushad Khan, for being an inspiration. On February 15, 2024, the younger Khan made his international test cricket debut at Rajkot against England and he made an immediate impact.

He secured a quick knock of 62 runs on his debut and sacrificed his wicket to make way for Ravindra Jadeja who was getting closer to scoring a century. Mr. Mahindra wrote on X, “Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar,”

Sarfaraz Khan received his Test cap from the spin wizard Anil Kumble and his whole family was elated including his father who shed tears of joy. The silver-lining moment has been a long time coming as the 22-year-old made his mark on the grand stage. Naushad and Sarfaraz had been working towards the dream for more than 15 years.

“Himmat nahin chodna, bas!” Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar. pic.twitter.com/fnWkoJD6Dp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2024

Naushad, a Western Railways employee, hails from humble beginnings. To navigate financial challenges, he sold toffees and cucumbers to passengers aboard moving trains. To acknowledge his resilience and acting as a role model, Anand Mahindra offers the Thar lifestyle off-road SUV to Naushad Khan.

The Thar currently has a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.20 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom) in 2WD and 4WD trims. The 4WD off-roader is sold with a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0L Stallion four-cylinder petrol engine while the rear-wheel-drive Thar is powered by a 1.5L diesel engine.

A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit are transmission options. The Mahindra Thar range will likely be expanded by the middle of this year as the five-door version is under development. Spotted testing multiple times, it will boast subtle exterior changes while the interior and features list will be more premium than the existing three-door model. It will be underpinned by the same ladder frame chassis as the Scorpio N.