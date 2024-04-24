Ampere NXG E-Scooter Confirmed For Launch On April 30: Details

As per the reports, the new electric scooter from Ampere could be named Nexus; launch is scheduled for April 30

Ampere Electric is ready to launch an all-new electric scooter in the Indian market on April 30. Internally codenamed Ampere NXG, the new e-scooter will reportedly be the premium offering from the company and it could be the new flagship product.

The testing of the NXG was in full flow for the past few months and it seems like the electric scooter is now ready for a launch. For the record, the Ampere NXG Concept was showcased last year at the 2023 Auto Expo. There are high chances that the final production version will likely be called Nexus, as suggested by the trademark filing a few months ago.

The e-scooter has already been spied testing multiple times in the country and we already have some interesting details in hand. In addition to this, Ampere has already teased the e-scooter and it also completed the Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride along with registering itself in the Indian Book of Records. The bookings for the Ampere NXG have also commenced for a token amount of Rs. 499.

Talking about the details, the upcoming Ampere electric scooter is targeted at family-oriented buyers who are looking for a two-wheeler for their daily runabouts. The design has been kept quite simple with no sporty touches and all the attention has been given to the practical aspects. Overall, the NXG appears quite sizable and it will get a long seat as well as a large flat floorboard in the interest of real-life practical usage.

As per the reports, the Ampere NXG will be based on a brand new platform, suspended on telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end. The e-scooter will ride on 12-inch alloy wheels and it will also get a disc brake setup at the front. In terms of features, it will be quite loaded and we expect it to get all-LED lights and a fully digital TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and navigation.

The Ampere’s upcoming flagship electric scooter will rival the likes of the recently launched Ather Rizta and Ola S1X along with facing competition from Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube in the Indian market.