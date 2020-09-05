Amitabh Bachchan Adds A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class To His Garage

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, just a month after being released from hospital

One of the biggest Bollywood legends, Amitabh Bachchan, recently bought himself a new luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Big B’s luxury car collection was already quite impressive, consisting of Mercedes-Benz SL500, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Cayman S, Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mini Cooper S, and Rolls Royce Phantom.

Amitabh Bachchan’s new S-Class is reportedly the ‘350d’ model, which is priced at Rs. 1.38 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). The dimensions of the S-Class give it unparalleled road presence, and its exterior design is instantly recognisable due to some unique elements. The car gets a huge front grille, with the three-point star logo proudly positioned on the nose.

The headlamps, taillights, and DRLS, are all LEDs, and the car rides on beautiful looking 18-inch alloy wheels. There is also a lot of chrome garnishing all around, and the rear bumper features chrome-tipped fake exhausts as well. The bonnet of the car is quite long, especially compared to the boot. The interior of the S-Class is as impressive as the exterior, if not more.

The cabin of the Mercedes S350d features a bright colour theme, with luxurious upholstery and soft-touch panels. The long wheelbase of the car ensures that there is plenty of space for the rear seat passengers to stretch their legs, and the vehicle even gets rear-seat entertainment screens. The glass area is quite large as well, which makes the cabin feel even roomier. The dashboard design is extremely pretty, and the lack of buttons keeps the centre console neat and clean.

The infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster share a single housing, which has become a popular design trend recently. The S-Class also gets a lot of active safety functions, like front- and side-impact avoidance system, lane keep assist, etc. The regular safety features, like ABS, EBD, traction control, stability control, crosswind assist, etc, are all present here, along with tyre pressure monitoring, blind-spot monitor, and eight airbags.

Powering the Mercedes S350d is a 3.0-litre diesel engine, which generates a maximum power of 284 PS and a peak torque of 600 Nm. It comes paired to only a 9-speed automatic transmission. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan has opted for a custom number plate, the numbers of which add up to 11, which is his birthday (October 11).