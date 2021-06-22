All-New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Detailed In Walkaround Video

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is equipped with either a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 or a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission as standard

Toyota unveiled the new generation Land Cruiser less than a couple of weeks and it comes with a host of exterior and interior changes along with mechanical updates. The Land Cruiser has been available for several decades in the global markets and is a highly popular off-roader with toughness and reliability being its key attributes.

The new model is based on the TNGA-F architecture while continuing with the body-on-frame construction. The new platform has resulted in increased overall rigidity and lowered centre of gravity. The kerb weight has reduced by a massive 200 kg but the overall dimensions along with approach and departure angles remain similar to the old model.

The video included here gives a detailed look into the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, which is expected to debut sometime later this year in India as well. Some of the highlighting mechanical improvements include the presence of E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), different drive select modes and bettered suspension.

To stick by the stringent emission norms prevailing across the globe, the Japanese manufacturer has ditched the V8 engine in favour of two new twin-turbocharged units. The 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine develops a maximum power output of 415 PS and 650 Nm, and the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 kicks out 309 PS and 700 Nm.

Both the engines are paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission and Toyota says a performance-based Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport is also in the works. The exterior comprises features such as restyled grille section with LED lighting elements, redesigned bumpers, all-new LED tail lamps, more prominent wheel arches and so on.

On the inside, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4 High and 4 Low modes, JBL music system, heated and ventilated seats, latest Toyota Safety Sense package, new seats and upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, 360-degree camera, a head-up display, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, adaptive cruise control, seven-inch digital display, fingerprint reader built into the start-stop button and so on.