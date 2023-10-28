All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Inches Closer To Debut

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be equipped with an all-new 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine

Royal Enfield has been running a lengthy teaser campaign for the upcoming Himalayan 452. The adventurer tourer has been on a mission to tame the mighty Himalayas and it reached the Umling La pass as part of its final round of tests. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will make its world premiere on November 7, 2023 and is one of the highly anticipated motorcycles of the year.

The dual-purpose adv will compete directly against the KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and the forthcoming Hero Xpulse 420. Expect it to undercut the 390 Adv X by a good margin as it could be priced around Rs. 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). One of its main competitors the Triumph Scrambler 400X was introduced recently with a price tag of Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, it is not a hardcore off-roader as the Himalayan 452 and it will become the first motorcycle from the new 450 cc range, which will spawn a roadster, scrambler and motorcycles of other body types. As for the performance, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be equipped with an all-new 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of close to 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the peak torque will be around 40-45 Nm. The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission while a slip and assist clutch will be standard. While no official technical details are out yet, the leaked homologation documents suggest that it will have a kerb weight of 196 kg.

Thus, it will be around 3 kg lighter than the Himalayan 411 and will have an overall wheelbase of 1,510 mm – which is longer than its 411 cc sibling. It has a height of 1,316 mm. The equipment list comprises all LED lighting, upside-down front forks, offset monoshock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, etc.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be offered in three colour schemes and it will be equipped with a circular instrument cluster with the top portion dedicated to navigation and the bottom portion for other vital information. Other highlights will include a wide handlebar and split seats.