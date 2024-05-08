Kia Syros Name Trademarked, To Be The Name Of Upcoming Compact SUV?

Kia Syros name could be used for an upcoming sub-four-metre SUV that will more likely be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s lineup

Kia India is currently working to introduce a range of new models including the new generation Carnival premium MPV, EV9 flagship electric SUV, a new compact SUV and at least a couple more electric cars. The South Korean auto major has already been caught testing what has been referred to as the Clavis, which will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s lineup.

It will take plenty of design inspiration from the Soul sold in the global markets as it will boats tall pillars and upright proportions. It will be more spacious and feature-rich compared to the Sonet as well and will sit below the Seltos midsize SUV. Reports indicate that the Clavis is being readied with multiple powertrains including a hybrid and a BEV.

The IC-engined Kia Clavis could carry the production name Kia Syros as it has been trademarked in India. Kia has endured tremendous success with the Seltos and Sonet in India and adding another volume-based SUV will only make sense but no official details are available yet. The Kia Syros is expected to feature a familiar 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine.

It produces a maximum power output of 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain could be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT while a CNG version could be offered as well. The more powerful 1.0L turbo petrol cannot be ruled out the equation either. The Kia Syros will be equipped with six airbags as standard and the top-spec trim could come with 360-degree camera system, disc brakes on all four wheels and ADAS.

The cabin could gain a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital gauge cluster, diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in MRF tyres, eight-speaker Bose surround sound, leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and so on.

The compact SUV segment is spoilt for choices and the arrival of the Kia Syros will only make the competition fiercer. Skoda will also enter the segment in March 2025 with a heavily localised model.