All-New Kia Sorento Premium SUV Official Walkaround – Video

New-gen Kia Sorento gets several exterior and interior updates and features an all-new hybrid powertrain producing 230 PS and 350 Nm

Kia officially revealed the brand new Sorento for global markets only a few weeks ago and it created plenty of buzz following the leaked pictures and specifications that emerged in prior. It was about to make its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, however, the pandemic situation scuppered its launch plans.

While we previously told you everything about the 2020 Kia Sorento, here is a one-take review that gives an in-depth look into the premium SUV in all its glory. The all-new Sorento will be introduced in its home market of South Korea before reaching elsewhere and it features exterior and interior updates to meet the requirements of the modern day buyers.

We do expect Kia Motors India to consider the Sorento for the domestic market in the coming years as the South Korean brand has established itself as a premium carmaker with the success of Seltos. The mid-size SUV was followed by the Carnival MPV earlier this year with positive response while the Sonet concept based compact SUV is arriving in the coming months as well.

The Sorento has the potential to rival Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, forthcoming Citroen C5 Aircross and VW T-Roc and the all-new version boasts design changes in line with the eight-seater Telluride that was awarded the 2020 World Car Of The Year just a while ago. The exterior comprises of more prominent front grille, sleeker LED headlamps, bolder bumpers, wider air inlets, new fog lamps and sporty LED DRLs among others.

The chrome touches across the bodily surfaces enhance its premium appeal with shorter overhangs. The rear end gains vertical LED tail lamps and redesigned boot section. In a similar fashion to the exterior, the new Kia Sorento’s cabin also gets substantial updates including a larger 10.12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The restyled dashboard is accompanied by upmarket accents across the surfaces. The two-tone interior theme, chrome bordered vertical AC vents, multi-functional steering wheel, leather seats and digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster are other key features. It will be sold with an array of engine options including a 1.6-litre turbo petrol paired with a lithium-ion polymer battery pack and an electric motor.

The combined system output of the hybrid powertrain stands at 230 PS and 350 Nm and it gets Continuously Variable Valve Duration tech for boosting fuel economy and performance at lower speeds.