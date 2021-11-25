All-New Kia Niro Unveiled With A Striking Design & Electric Powertrain

New-gen Kia Niro is expected to reach India in its all-electric guise in the near future; based on HabaNiro concept

The Niro nameplate has been in production since 2016 and after five years of existence, it has received a brand new generation based on the HabaNiro concept. The crossover has debuted at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show and it takes plenty of design inspiration from the 2019 HabaNiro concept judging by the prominent rear pillars and quirky dual-tone finish on the outside.

Sticking by the company’s Opposites United design language followed in the latest crop of models, the 2023 Kia Niro is endorsed to have taken heavy influence from nature through the choice of finishes, colours and materials used as they aim to strike a balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a “future-oriented outlook.”

The exterior boasts the latest Tiger Face design with a thoroughly restyled headlamp cluster and LED Daytime Running Lights, smooth flowing bodywork on the sides, a large grille area with wide openings and silver accents, a clamshell shaped bonnet structure, chromed window line, thick wheel arch and side cladding, a thick rear pillar painted in black, a large greenhouse with a slightly sloping roofline and a new set of Y-shaped alloy wheels.

The rear is rather busy with a raked rear windshield and a prominent C-shaped LED tail lamp unit, sculpted tailgate, a new rear bumper and skid plate, unique integrated spoiler and shark fin antenna. On the inside, the 2023 Kia Niro comes with an off-centred dashboard tilted towards the driver, a large touchscreen horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, ambient lighting, an all-digital instrument console, two-spoke steering wheel, etc.

Other highlights are dial-type gear shifter, seats made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalypts leaves, headliner from recycled wallpaper, benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers free paint on the door panels, Greenzone Drive Mode that automatically shifts PHEV variants into an all-electric mode when driving in green zones like residential areas, schools and hospitals.

It can also be re-determined in the navigation system. The South Korean auto major has not revealed any performance specifications but said that the new Niro will be available in BEV, PHEV and hybrid guises from next year. The all-electric version interests us more as it is reportedly heading to India in the near future and it could have plenty in common with the India-bound Hyundai Kona Electric.