All-New Kia K8 Flagship Sedan Unveiled; Boasts Brand’s New Logo

Later this year, the all-new Kia K8 will go on sale in Korea before reaching other international markets; design inspired by yachts

Kia has unveiled the all-new K8 sedan with a redesigned exterior and more importantly, it has become the first model within the brand’s lineup to feature the new logo. The replacement to the K7, widely known as the Cadenza in markets like the United States, will first launch in its home market of South Korea in the later stages of this year before reaching international markets.

The exterior is nothing but striking in every angle as the front fascia comprises a frameless signature Tiger Nose grille grafted within the front bumper. This gives a unique feel compared to other Kias. Besides the front grille with a diamond lattice design, it comes with a dynamic appeal on the sides as well as rear. The standalone turn indicators do deserve a mention.

The rear is as aggressively designed as the front end with LED tail lamps extending around giving a bolder presence compared to the previous model. The South Korean auto major says it has taken design inspiration from “yachts” sailing across calm waters. In the aftermath of the company’s rebrand recently, Kia has incorporated new styling elements into the all-new K8 sedan.

Kia has not revealed the interior pictures and the performance details of the K8 yet but is said to have “modern, premium quality and dynamic performance”. We will get to know more about the K8 in the months leading up to its debut in Korea. Kia is gearing up to unveil its first dedicated electric vehicle in March 2021.

Codenamed the CV, it sits on a new electric modular platform (E-GMP). The architecture will give rise to a host of new EVs by 2026 and have more than 300 km driving range on a single charge with the ability to charge up to 80 per cent in under 20 minutes.

It will likely compose of Highway Driving Assist Level 2 and it could spawn a Hyundai badged SUV in the near future. The exterior of the Kia CV is based on the Imagine by Kia concept unveiled in 2019.