All-New Kia K5 Sedan To Enter Global Markets Before July 2020 – Official

New generation Kia K5 sedan will be introduced in the global markets in the first half of next year and it comes with a plethora of changes

Since the first teaser sketches were out several weeks ago, we have been interested in the new K5 sedan and often talked about it in an elaborative manner. The K5 is a premium sedan stepping into its new generation in South Korea and is widely known as Optima elsewhere. The fastback has several commonalities with the latest Hyundai Sonata and it delved deep on the sporty design philosophy of Kia.

Kia says the K5 displays the future styling direction and has a ‘driver-focussed’ interior. This is the first time, Kia’s all-wheel-drive configuration is offered as standard in the K5 along with the introduction of a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Following its market entry into its homeland, the 2020 Kia K5 or Optima will spread its wings across international markets during H1 2020.

The South Korean auto major will be selling the K5 with a range of ‘Smartstream’ petrol engine and emphasising its luxury, the fastback comes with a raft of comfort, convenience, driver-assistive, safety and entertainment-based technologies. The K5 nameplate has been around for nearly a decade and it helped in elevating the brand image against premium competitors.

The retained fastback silhouette is complemented by a sharper tiger nose front grille ensuring a wider stance. Compared to the previous model, the new sedan has also grown in proportions and is designed in collaboration between Kia’s design studios in North America, Europe and Korea. The highlighting design elements include sleeker LED headlamps, new ‘heart beat’ LED DRLs, angular air curtains, new LED lighting signature covering the width at the back and wider air intake.

The brand says the body is inspired by the ‘coke bottle’ shape of the Stinger and its shoulder line gradually rises and the glasshouse narrows towards the rear. The prominent chrome window line and chromed out dual exhaust system add to the drama and sportier design of the sedan. The new K5 is 50 mm longer, 25 mm wider and has 45 mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing model while the height has been shortened by 20 mm for a more low-slung stance.

The 2020 Kia K5 can be had with 16-, 17- and 18-inch machine-cut aluminium alloy wheel designs and a variety of colour schemes to choose from. The GT version gets bigger 19-inch wheels, a bolder body kit with new bumpers, dual twin exhausts and GT badges. The interior adorns Kia’s latest infotainment systems, eight-inch HUD, optional 10.25-inch touchscreen and new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, mood lighting wireless charging, 12-speaker surround sound, multiple upholstery choices, dashboard finished in metallic and wood-effect surfaces, etc.

The D-segment sedan will be available with different powertrain options depending on the market. Countries in North America and South Korea get a new ‘Smartstream’ 1.6-litre T-GDi engine with new Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology and it makes 180 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm torque between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm.

A 2.0-litre MPI petrol with 152 PS and 192 Nm, a 2.0-litre engine with CVVL (Continuously Variable Valve Lift) tech making 160 PS/196 Nm and a 2.5-litre GDi engine with 194 PS and 246 Nm are other engines. The North America-bound 2020 Kia K5 GT uses a 2.5-litre T-GDi petrol with 290 PS and 422 Nm. It can do 0-100 kmph in around 6.6 seconds. The chances of Kia entering the K5 into India are slim considering the decreasing popularity for sedans.