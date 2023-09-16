All-New Hyundai Custin MPV Is A Direct Rival To Toyota Innova

Hyundai Custin is offered in 1.5L and 2.0L engines across three variants in Vietnam; will be launched in the Philippines next month

Some of us might remember the Hyundai Custo, a seven-seater MPV manufactured by Hyundai through its Beijing Hyundai joint venture in China since 2021. Refreshing your memory might bring back the more premium Staria too. Now, the South Korean auto major has introduced the Custin in Vietnam and is expected to make its way to other ASEAN markets too in the near future.

It derives power from a 1.5L turbocharged engine developing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque while the bigger 2.0L turbo mill kicks out 236 PS and 353 Nm. Both powertrains are linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Hyundai Custin is available in three variants namely 1.5T Standard, 1.5T Special and 2.0T Premium.

The base variant is priced at 850 million Dong (Rs. 29.10 lakh), the mid-spec at 945 million Dong (Rs. 32.35 lakh) and the range-topping model at 999 million Dong (Rs. 34.20 lakh). Besides competing against Kia Grand Carnival in Vietnam, the Hyundai Custin will take on the Innova Hycross, which also goes by the name Innova Zenix and Innova Cross in the international markets (Innova Cross in Vietnam).

Thus the Hyundai Custin has the potential to be introduced in more international markets including India, where it could lock horns with the highly popular Toyota Innova range in the next two to three years but no official confirmation has been made yet. The Indian market will see the debut of the next generation Carnival likely in 2024.

The equipment list comprises a vertically positioned 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, six airbags, Hyundai Smartsense suite comprising ADAS-based technologies, electronic parking brake, captain seat with ottoman function, folding table, relax/sleep mode, and much more pertaining to comfort and convenience.

The Hyundai Custin MPV will be locally assembled in Vietnam and will be launched in the Philippines next month along with the Stargazer X. As for India, Hyundai is planning to bring in the facelifted Creta early next year in India with an array of revisions inside and out.