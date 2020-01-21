All-New Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Launching Today In India

2020 Hyundai Aura was unveiled last month and will replace the Hyundai Xcent to rival the likes of Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo

Revealed last month, the Hyundai Aura is about to be officially launched in the country later today. The new model, which will replace the Hyundai Xcent in its company’s portfolio, will go on to be slotted between the Grand i10 Nios and the Verna. The Xcent, on the other hand, will be available only in the taxi segment, where it will be sold in a bare-basic trim under the Prime sub-brand.

Just like how the Xcent is based on the Grand i10, the Aura has been derived from the Grand i10 Nios. However, while it’s essentially a compact sedan derivative of the tallboy hatchback, it looks sufficiently different to enjoy its own distinct identity.

The front-end of the Hyundai Aura, for example, looks sportier due to the presence of an updated bumper, different fog lamps and an updated radiator grille. The rear-end, on the other hand, looks a lot like the latest generation Sonata sold abroad.

The interior of the Hyundai Aura will be revealed today but in all likelihood, the new model will share aplenty with the Grand i10 Nios. It will also get a similar set of features, including a wireless phone charger, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, rear-view camera and push button start-stop.

However, chances are that the Hyundai Aura would miss out on the BlueLink connected features app that’s available on the Venue. Instead, the compact sedan would get the iBlue Audio smartphone application.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura won’t be exactly the same as the Grand i10 Nios. While it will offer a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel engine option like the Nios, there will be also an option of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that will come from the Venue. The 1.2-litre petrol motor will develop 83 PS, while the diesel motor will output 75 PS. The turbo-petrol engine, however, will offer 100 PS.