All-New Hyundai 7-Seater MPV Spied For The First Time, Likely India-Bound

The MPV bound for the Chinese market could be introduced this year and it appears to have a distinctive styling

Beijing Hyundai is preparing to launch a brand new MPV in the Chinese market and it has been spotted testing for the first time. It is said to be priced in the mid-level to high-end MPV space in the People’s Republic at 200,000 yuan (Rs. 20.54 lakh). It will be manufactured at Beijing Hyundai’s Cangzhou facility and the rollout could begin in the second half of the year.

In the international markets, Hyundai has been successful in introducing new spacious UVs. The Kona has gained global prominence while the Palisade with the largest footprint for any Hyundai SUV accommodating eight people is doing a handy job in sales as well. Following its launch in South Korea and India, the Venue has entered several new countries targetting volumes over the last few months.

While the origins of the MPV is left to be speculated, the spy pictures do not give us a clear idea of its design either as it has been heavily camouflaged concealing its identity. However, they do render a sneak peek into the lattice chrome front grille in large size. It perhaps goes on to show that the MPV will have a distinctive styling compared to other models within the Chinese range.

Other notable details are the sliding side doors and multi-spoke alloy wheels along with a newly designed flat-bottom steering wheel having mounted controls. The interior comprises of brown leather seats with separate AC vents for the rear passengers. Moreover, the middle row has captain seating arrangement and it further suggests that Beijing Hyundai could offer the MPV in multiple layouts ranging between six and eight seats.

Hyundai’s move to launch the Venue in May 2019 has proved to be a success story and the second generation Creta is heading towards the showrooms in the coming months. The mid-size SUV could make public premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo while the facelifted Tucson is also expected to be present at the biennial event.

The HND-7 concept debuted at the 2012 Auto Expo with plenty of expectations but it did not transform into a production model. Back in August 2019, HMIL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SS Kim said in an interview that many studies are being conducted to address the needs of the new-age customers and if demand exists, Hyundai may well dive into the MPV space to rival Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo.