All-New Honda SP160 Is Here – Top 5 Key Things To Know

Honda recently launched the SP160 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Sharing its underpinnings and powertrain with the Unicorn, let’s take a look at its top 5 highlights

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently introduced the SP160 in the domestic market. It is the third 160cc offering in the brand’s line-up slotting right between the existing Unicorn and X-Blade. The stylish commuter motorcycle has a lot riding on its shoulders but before that, let’s have a look at the top 5 things to know about the SP160.

1. Honda SP160: Price and Variant Line-up

The 160cc commuter from Honda is priced in the range of Rs. 1.18 lakh to Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants i.e. the base trim with single disc and the top-spec Deluxe with front as well as rear disc brakes.

2. Honda SP160: Powertrain

The commuter bike draws power from a familiar 162.7cc single cylinder air cooled engine that also powers the Unicorn as well as X-Blade, however, the latter gets a higher state of tune. The power output is rated at 13.5 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, while the setup is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

3. Honda SP160: Underpinnings and Hardware

The SP160 is based on a similar diamond-type frame from the Unicorn with conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The braking duties are being taken care of by a 276mm front petal disc brake and 130mm drum units at the rear for the lower trim, while the Deluxe variant gets 220mm disc brakes. The SP160 rides on an 80-section front and 130-section rear tyre with a 17inch wheel size at both ends.

4. Honda SP160: Design

For the design of the SP160, Honda has gone for a modern approach which takes some inspiration from its younger sibling, the SP125. The headlamp seems identical to its sibling while the tail lamp design is brand new. Overall, the styling is sharp with prominent tank extensions, a creased side profile and a youthful paint scheme.

5. Honda SP160: Features

In terms of features, the SP160 gets LED lights at the front as well as the rear. Moreover, Honda has loaded the bike with a digital instrument cluster which displays a variety of information such as speed, tachometer, gear position indicator, trip meter and average fuel consumption. As for the safety aspect is concerned, the bike gets single-channel ABS as standard.