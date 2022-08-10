All-New Honda CB300F Naked Streetfighter – 5 Things You Should Know

Honda CB300F derives power from a 293.52 cc single-cylinder four-stroke SOHC oil-cooled fuel-injected engine kicking out 24.5 hp and 25.6 Nm

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the launch of the all-new CB300F a couple of days ago and it has a lot going for it. As we told you beforehand, ‘The Formidable’ teaser was all about the naked streetfighter and it sits below the CB300R neo-retro cafe racer as the most affordable offering from the premium BigWing dealerships and here are the top five things you should know about it:

1. Honda CB300F Engine:

The CB300F is equipped with a newly developed 293.52 cc single-cylinder four-stroke SOHC oil-cooled fuel-injected engine as opposed to the 286 cc liquid-cooled unit found in the CB300R. It derives a maximum power output of 24.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

2. Honda CB300F Design:

The styling of the Honda CB300F is heavily influenced by the CB500F sold in the international markets with a sharp-looking front end, a muscular fuel tank of 14.1 litres in capacity, split seats, split grab rails, sleek side body panels, an LCD instrument cluster with gear position indicator, 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and back riding on MRF Rev Z radial tyres (110/70-17 front and 150/60 rear), LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, etc.

3. Honda CB300F Dimensions:

The naked streetfighter has a seat height of 789 mm while the overall length stands at 2,084 mm, width at 765 mm, height at 1,075 mm, wheelbase at 1,390 mm and ground clearance at 177 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 177 kilograms.

4. Honda CB300F Key Features:

The Honda CB300F comes with a number of key equipment including a dual-channel ABS system assisting the 276 mm front disc and the 220 mm rear disc (axially mounted Nissin callipers), upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension with five-step preload adjustability, black alloy wheels, and so on.

5. Honda CB300F Price And Availability:

The all-new motorcycle is priced at Rs. 2,25,800 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Deluxe variant while the Deluxe Pro with added connectivity options costs Rs. 3,000 dearer. The Honda CB300F is offered in a total of three colours (red, blue and grey) and the deliveries are said to commence by the end of this month.