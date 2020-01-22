All-New Honda Activa 6G Explained In Hindi – Walkaround Video

Honda Activa 6G gets cosmetic updates and mechanical changes like a fuel injection system and Silent Start technology

Honda 2Wheelers India launched the Activa 6G a few days ago and is priced at Rs. 63,912 for the base Std and Rs. 65,412 for the Deluxe variants (both prices, ex-showroom). The Activa 6G offers the most significant of updates the best-selling scooter has ever seen in a long while as they include key mechanical changes.

The Activa has been the top-selling scooter in the country for a very long period of time and the sixth generation is expected to continue the dominance. It follows the debut of the BSVI compliant Activa 125 late last year and they have plenty in common as they share technologies like Silent Start and PGM-FI.

The Silent Start tech automatically starts or stops the engine when idle condition is detected while the ESP (Enhanced Smart Power) is said to ensure optimised performance and bettered fuel efficiency according to Honda. The 109.19 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is assisted by the HET technology as well. The Japanese two-wheeler major has applied 20 patents with the Activa 6G.

With Programmed Fuel Injection system, the powertrain is BSVI compliant and kicks out 7.96 PS of maximum power and 9 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to an improved automatic gearbox. The 2020 Honda Activa 6G rides on 12-inch front tyre and it gets double lid external fuel filling function this time around.

It is suspended on new telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension while the braking power comes courtesy of front disc and rear drum with standard CBS. For improved comfort and practicality, the seat size is up by 22 mm to 692 mm and the wheelbase has grown by 22 mm to 1,260 mm. The ground clearance now stands at 171 mm.

Sold in Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Black, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Pearl Precious White paint schemes, the Honda Activa 6G features LED headlamp, LED DRL, revised front apron, more premium chrome touches, restyled turn indicators and higher fuel economy by 10 per cent over the Activa 5G.