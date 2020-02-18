All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled; India Launch Next Month

Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a BSVI 160 cc air-cooled engine producing 15 bhp and 14 Nm; will be offered in two variants

Hero MotoCorp has been hosting ‘Hero World 2020’ at its R&D hub in the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, India. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has announced an investment of Rs. 10,000 over the next five to seven years in bringing up its future mobility solutions and it will involve electrification.

The brand has debuted three motorcycle at the event as the BSVI compliant Passion Pro and Glamour are accompanied by the all-new Xtreme 160R. While the prices of the updated commuters have been revealed, the Xtreme 160R has been confirmed to enter the domestic market next month. It marks the brand’s long awaited entry into the 160 cc sporty naked space.

Hero targets “youth across the globe” for the Xtreme 160R and it builds on the latest Xtreme series comprising of the aggressively priced 200R. We do expect Hero to boldly price the Xtreme 160R compared to its rivals at around Rs. 88,000 (ex-showroom) to create an instant impact and is claimed to have “head turning aesthetics and agile handling”.

While we are unsure of its handling characteristics yet, it is quite a head-turner in terms of looks. It will be made available in two variants: front disc with single-channel ABS and dual disc with single-channel ABS. The colour choices it will be offered with are White with Grey, Blue with Grey and Sports Red with Grey.

Simply put it, the Xtreme 160R has a sporty design unlike any other Hero motorcycle out there. The dual-tone paint schemes are complimented by blackened headlamp mask, sleek headlamp, wide seat and has an appealing yet not-too-flashy bodily graphics. It boasts features such as full LED headlamp, LED tail lamp with H graphics, LED turn signals with hazard lamp switch, digital instrumentation, and side stand engine cut off feature.

The all-important powertrain in the new Hero Xtreme 160R comes is a 160cc single-cylinder air-cooled BSVI engine with Electronic Fuel Injection. It develops 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed constant mesh transmission with multi-plate wet clutch. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a low kerb weight of 138.5 kilograms.

Sitting on tubular rigid diamond frame, the Xtreme 160R is equipped with 37 mm telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock suspension. It rides on 130/70-17” radial rear tyre and the braking duties are performed by 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc brakes and the ground clearance stands at 170 mm.