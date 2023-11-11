All-New Duster SUV Coming Soon – Top 5 Things To Know

The 2024 Renault Duster will get a raft of updates inside and out and it will be equipped with three engine options

Renault really laid the foundation for its brand utilising the popularity of the Duster nameplate, which was one of the founding fathers of the midsize SUV segment. Here we have all the key details about the upcoming model:

1. A New 7-Seater Version:

The new generation Duster will more likely give rise to a seven-seater variant in the near future. It will improve the practicality of the midsize SUV alongside appealing to a wider range of customers but do not expect it to be unveiled anytime soon.

2. New Exterior Design:

The 2024 Renault/Dacia Duster is heavily influenced by the design of the Bigster concept. Judging by the patent images, it features a sleek grille section, slim LED headlamps in a Y-pattern, vertical air intakes on either side of the redesigned front bumper, a wide lower grille with new inserts, and an aggressive-looking skid plate.

Other highlights are a muscular bonnet, squared-off wheel arches, thick roof rails, inclined rear quarter glass as the original Duster, black finished B- and C-pillars, newly designed alloy wheels, black cladding along the sides to give a rugged look, V-shaped LED tail lamps, updated rear bumper and tailgate.

3. Engine & Performance:

The Duster has been a successful nameplate for Renault and its sister brand Dacia in several global markets. The third generation of the SUV will get a 1.0L turbo petrol developing around 140 hp while the bigger 1.2L petrol hybrid unit kicks out 170 hp and the 1.3L turbo petrol with flex-fuel compliance produces a maximum power output of 170 hp – making it the most powerful Duster yet. It is yet unknown which engine is heading to India.

4. Interior:

The 2024 Renault Duster will get a slew of improvements inside the cabin as well. The equipment list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a new instrument console, an updated dashboard and centre console, improved surface quality, fit and finish, more advanced safety features and tech amongst others.

5. Global Debut & India Launch:

Reports indicate that the world premiere of the all-new Duster will be hosted later this month and expect it to arrive in India by the middle of this decade.