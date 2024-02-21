All-New Dacia Spring EV (Kwid EV Based) Gets Big Updates For 2024

The 2024 Dacia Spring EV is sportier than before courtesy of the visual changes made to the front and rear; no mechanical changes made

Dacia has unveiled the revised Spring electric hatchback taking design inspiration from the latest Duster while the interior has also been heavily updated to be in line with the competition in Europe. The 2024 Dacia Spring EV is sportier than before courtesy of the visual changes made to the front and rear, and a set of newly designed black alloy wheels are also present.

The exterior comprises a grille section looking similar to the new-gen Duster, sharper LED headlamps, new skid plate and air inlets. It has definitely tried to be an SUV though, at least in the visual department, as the black cladding and muscular wheel arches complement the new wheel design. The rear gains Y-shaped LED tail lamp signatures, connected by a black trim.

The overall silhouette and the pillars remain similar as the old model and some of the body panels have been carried forward. The sub-brand of Renault has also added two new colour schemes – Brick Red and Safari Beige – to elevate the refreshed vibe. The more modern cabin comes with a ten-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch fully digital instrument console.

The AC vents, transmission selector and the dashboard itself have been redesigned and they adhere to the latest styling cues found in Dacia’s range. The YouClip accessory mounting system has also been included as part of allowing an expansive customisation potential along with the mandatory ADAS tech a 35-litre frunk under the bonnet, and a boot having a volume of 308 litres.

Despite big revisions to the exterior and interior, the new Dacia Spring EV remains the same mechanically as the electric motor continues to produce 44 hp or 64 hp depending on the trims chosen. The 26.8 kWh battery pack enables a claimed driving range of over 220 km on the WLTP cycle. It can be charged via an 11 kW AC charger or a 30 kW DC fast charger.

The five-seater electric hatchback takes on the recently launched Citroen eC3 and the forthcoming small EVs from Volkswagen, Renault and Fiat and its deliveries will commence in the second half of this year. Another key update in the 2024 Dacia Spring EV is the availability of bi-directional charging capability as the battery can be used to power small electric appliances. With Kwid EV rumoured to enter India in the future, does the Spring EV act as an early preview?