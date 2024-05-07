All-New Bajaj Dominar Under Development – What We Know So Far

Bajaj Dominar is expected to get a major revamp before the end of this year or in 2025 in India

During the presentation of the Pulsar NS 400Z, the biggest Pulsar ever, Bajaj Auto confirmed that a heavily revised version of the Dominar is under development. While no specific details have been revealed, the new Bajaj Dominar is expected to arrive later this year or in early 2025 with noticeable updates to stake its claim as the flagship model.

The Pulsar NS400 Z is equipped with the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine found in the Dominar 400 and it produces the same 40 PS maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain has been in the business since the Dominar 400 debuted back in 2016 and it has been replaced by a new 399 cc unit in the latest 390 Duke.

However, the Dominar 400 along with the KTM RC 390 and KTM 390 Adventure use the same powertrain. KTM is currently working on the all-new 390 Adv and RC 390 and thus the 373 cc mill will undoubtely make way for the new 399 cc unit. The well received Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are powered by a derivative of the same engine with 398 cc cubic capacity boasting an impressive low end performance.

It will be interesing to see if the same 373 cc powertrain will be retained or not in the forthcoming Dominar 400. It is positioned as a premium touring offering within Bajaj’s lineup and we expect the same characteristics to be retained. But, it could be equipped with a new chassis or a reengineered version of the existing frame by sheding some weight.

The Dominar 400 was first introduced in December 2016 for an aggressive price tag of Rs. 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and through advertisement campaigns, Bajaj made sure that the motorcycle was aimed at the market share held by 350 cc Royal Enfields, mainly the Classic 350. Despite the performance and packed features, it could not garner volumes as high as the Classic.

We do reckon Bajaj would follow an aggressive price strategy by equipping the upcoming Dominar 400 with more advanced features and technologies such as switchable traction control, bidirectional quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, ABS modes and much more while retaining its touring characteristics and a long wheelbase.