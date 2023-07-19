All-New 2024 Toyota Fortuner Rendered With Brand New Design

2024 Toyota Fortuner has been rendered based on a new leak giving us a clear indication of how the full-size SUV might look like

The Toyota Fortuner was first launched in India in 2009 and it quickly gained popularity due to its robust build, reliable performance and strong off-road capabilities. In 2012, the facelifted version debuted and it was followed by the second generation in November 2016 with a more modern design, improved features, and a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine.

The full-size SUV has been the best-seller in its segment in its latest avatar as well despite the regular price hikes. The Fortuner and the Innova nameplates have really helped in further establishing the brand in India following the departure of the Qualis in 2004. The all-new third-generation Innova Hycross was introduced towards the end of last year.

It is sold alongside the updated Innova Crysta and it has been well received by customers. The speculations surrounding the new generation Fortuner have existed for a couple of years now and it appears that the global debut could be hosted in the first half of 2024. It has been said that the all-new seven-seater will take design inspiration from the recently unveiled Tacoma pickup truck.

Here you see a rendering of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner based on a leaked image, which was claimed to be that of the production model. The thoroughly redesigned front fascia comprises a hexagonal grille with black horizontal slats, sleeker headlamps, chrome slats stacked one below the other, an updated bumper, a mildly updated bonnet, and newly designed wheels.

We do expect the real deal to be in close relation with the Tacoma with more aggressive styling and the dimensions will be larger courtesy of a new ladder frame construction. The cabin could be revamped big time with more premium surface finishes and more advanced technologies compared to the outgoing model.

As for the performance, a mild hybrid diesel powertrain will be employed. The new Fortuner could also gain mechanical revisions to further enhance its go-anywhere nature.