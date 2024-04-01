All-New 2024 KTM 390 Adventure & 390 Enduro Spied, Launch Soon?

2024 KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro have been caught testing in their near-production guise giving away plenty of details

The next generation KTM 390 Adventure has been spied testing again but this time around, the clearest spy video gives away plenty of details. The Austrian manufacturer has been caught running trials of two variants of the all-new 390 Adventure as the standard version was accompanied by the test prototype of an enduro variant as the brand looks to tap into new avenues.

The KTM 390 Duke received a huge makeover last year in India and based on it, the brand new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 entered the market a few months ago. The next generation KTM 390 RC has also been spied testing multiple times abroad but before its arrival, KTM could bring in the new 390 Adventure to firmly compete with the well-received Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Considering that the test mules are close to production, we do expect the new adv range to launch in the second half of this year and it could be showcased at the EICMA event in Milan as well. The regular 2024 KTM 390 Adv is set to feature vertically positioned projector LED headlamp unit complemented by new LED Daytime Running Lights.

A tall transparent visor could also be seen. The Enduro, on the other hand, gets a different enclosed LED headlamp unit, a front beak, slightly different body panels and a flat bench seat sticking to its roots. Typically, the Enduro motorcycles are more off-road capable and are used for long-distance cross-country trails and other competitions.

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure Enduro test mule also ran on 21-inch front and 18-inch spoke rear wheels with block pattern rubber while the regular 390 Adv featured dual-purpose tyres and split grab rails in comparison. But the tail lamp design is the same in both motorcycles. As for suspension, adjustable USDs at the front and an offset monoshock at the rear will be utilised.

The braking duties will be handled by front and rear discs, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system (switchable). The equipment list will comprise an all-digital TFT console, bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, ride modes, etc. The performance will be derived from the same 399 cc liquid-cooled mill found in the 390 Duke producing just over 45 bhp and 39 Nm.