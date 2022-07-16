All-New 2023 Toyota Crown Hybrid Sedan Unveiled With Polarising Design

2023 Toyota Crown will replace the Avalon in the United States and it will be equipped with hybrid powertrains

The new generation Toyota Crown is not something many would have anticipated years ago with a crossover appeal. The Japanese auto major decided to follow the latest trends in the automotive industry and incorporated a “sophisticated higher ride-height design.” The new Crown will also sit in place of the Avalon, which will be discontinued in the US later this year.

The 2023 Toyota Crown has its front end inspired by the bZ4X concept and it comprises a sleek headlamp cluster, prominent air inlet with glossy black surrounds, raked windshield, alloy wheel size of up to 21 inches, a thick metallic trim covering the width of the vehicle, a flowing side profile, sloping roofline, a full-width LED light bar, sporty rear bumper, sculpted bootlid, etc.

Toyota has given a rather polarising design for the all-new Crown and the dual-tone exterior paint schemes add to the drama. As for the dimensions, it measures a length of 4,928 mm, width of 1,839 mm and stands 1,539 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,850 mm. It has a shorter wheelbase compared to the Avalon. The brand has thoroughly updated the interior of the Crown as well.

It features a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with cloud-based navigation, OTR updates, six-speaker audio, heated front seats with eight-way power adjustment, dual-zone climate control system, wireless charging facility, etc for the base XLE variant. The Limited grade boasts heated and ventilated leather front seats, panoramic glass roof, 11-speaker JBL audio and so on.

The top-end Platinum variant comes with 21-inch wheels, an advanced park system with hands-free parking, adaptive variable suspension, and so on. As for the performance, the premium sedan uses a 2.5-litre engine with dual electric motors, a new nickel-metal hydride battery and e-CVT to form a hybrid system in the XLE and Limited variants.

The higher-spec Platinum uses all-new 2.4-litre turbo petrol, an electric motor and a direct shift six-speed AT with a new hydraulic multi-plate wet clutch in its hybrid system to produce a combined power output of 345 PS and an electronic on-demand AWD is standard.