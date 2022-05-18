All-New 2023 Hyundai Verna To Likely Get Mild Hybrid Tech, ADAS

2023 Hyundai Verna is expected to make its global debut later this year before going on sale in India sometime next year

Only a few days ago, the next-generation Hyundai Verna was spotted testing for the first time in India. Internally codenamed BN7, it will undergo a number of changes inside and out. The prototypes of the next-gen Verna were caught on camera a few months ago in its homeland of South Korea suggesting that it could be launched there first before entering markets like India.

We can expect the global debut of the 2023 Hyundai Verna to happen later this year before going on sale in the early or middle parts of next year. The upcoming midsize sedan will follow the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy adopted by the brand globally. The same styling language can be seen in the latest Elantra and Sonata.

Despite wearing heavy camouflage, the spy shots indicate the presence of a wider front grille with slender LED headlamps in a split cluster, sharper body panels, newly designed front and rear bumpers, wider central air intake, tweaked bonnet and tailgate, fastback roofline as in the Slavia and Virtus, more aggressive LED tail lamps and so on.

We do expect it to be based on a new platform with larger proportions and thus the interior space will likely be more. Just as the completely overhauled exterior, the cabin is believed to feature a new dashboard and centre console along with a much-improved features list boasting ventilated front seats, a wireless charging facility, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument console, sunroof and so on.

In addition, six airbags and probably ADAS tech could also be employed. The latest BlueLink connectivity could be accompanied by adjustable headrests, rear central armrest, automatic climate control, a new leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, etc. As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines could continue to be employed.

However, to meet the stringent emissions standards and CAFE norms, they could gain mild-hybrid technology with an auto start/stop system for improved efficiency. Upon arrival, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will take on Honda City Hybrid.