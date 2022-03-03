All-New 2022 Toyota Glanza Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Launch

2022 Toyota Glanza will go on sale on March 15 with a redesigned exterior and interior; will be powered by a 1.2L DualJet petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has released the first teaser of the heavily updated Glanza ahead of its confirmed market launch on March 15, 2022. The 10-second teaser video shows the nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system of the updated Glanza and it looks similar to that of the facelifted Baleno in shape and size.

The air conditioning vents positioned below the touchscreen and the hazard lamp switch are also identical to the 2022 Baleno, which went on sale only a few days ago. However, the central layer of the dashboard has a piano black finish in the upcoming Glanza despite the overall design reminiscing that of the Baleno.

The upper part of the dashboard has a black finish while the lower section has a tan finish giving a dual-tone appearance. The new Baleno, the donor of the Glanza, features black on top of the dashboard, a silver trim running across the width of the cabin in the middle and dark blue themed lower section and door cards.

Unlike the outgoing model that had very few changes compared to the pre-facelifted Baleno, the upcoming model will have notable changes. A set of undisguised spy shots appeared earlier on the internet and a new teaser image confirm many details. It boasts a different looking headlamp cluster, a single horizontal chrome line as opposed to the three-part unit of the outgoing model with Toyota badge at the centre, redesigned bumpers with hexagonal mesh for the lower grille intake, C-shaped chrome housing for the fog lamps and newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels.

The teaser image also shows chromed window line and chromed out door handles. Expect equipment like a heads-up display, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, flat-bottom steering wheel with piano black accents, automatic climate control, cruise control, etc to be offered. The teaser video also points the finger at the presence of a voice assistance system while in-car connectivity based features will also be available.

In line with the facelifted Baleno, the 2022 Toyota Glanza will have an improved build quality and the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine with idle start/stop technology will be used to power the premium hatchback. It will produce 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine could be paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.