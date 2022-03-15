2022 Toyota Glanza comes with a number of revisions visually and on the inside; gets powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start/stop technology

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been teasing the heavily revised Glanza for some time already and its official pre-bookings have commenced across authorised showrooms present in the country. The 2022 Toyota Glanza will be launched today in India with an assortment of changes inside and out but it’s not just a rebadged version of the Baleno.

The Glanza has been on sale for nearly three years in the domestic market and along with the Urban Crusier (rebadged Vitara Brezza), Toyota had recently crossed the one lakh sales milestone. Building on the momentum, the Japanese manufacturer will launch the facelifted Glanza just few weeks after its donor, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, gained a substantial upgrade.

The outgoing Toyota Glanza can be differentiated from the pre-facelifted Baleno only by the different badges but the upcoming facelift gets a different grille, fog lamp housing, alloy wheels and other changes compared to the 2022 Baleno. It features a brand new front fascia with a redesigned grille having a thick chrome element connecting the headlamps.

The sharper headlamp cluster and the Toyota badge sitting between the single chrome trim add to the sporty appeal while the restyled fog lamp housings have C-shaped surrounds and a wider central air intake is also present. The side profile, pillars and the overall silhoeutte of the Glanza remain but the newly designed alloy wheels make for a welcoming addition.

Other exterior highlights are reworked rear bumper, new wraparound LED tail lamps, tweaked trunk lid, etc and to make the offering more attractive, Toyota will also offer new paint schemes with the 2022 Glanza. The cabin gets a thorough overhaul thanks to a new dashboard, centre console and an updated instrument cluster accompanying a brimmed features list.

As for the equipment, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connected tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an automatic climate control system, heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, layered dashboard with a piano black trim in the middle, and so on will be available.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Toyota Glanza is equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine developing a maximum power of 89 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The presence of idle start/stop technology will aid in saving fuel. The powertrain will be hooked with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT in place of the CVT in the top-spec trims.