All-New 2022 Hyundai Tucson Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The prices of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be announced on August 4 and the premium SUV comes loaded with new tech and features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the commencement of bookings for the new generation of Tucson in the domestic market. The fourth-gen Tucson can be reserved across Hyundai’s Signature outlets or through online. Speaking of the announcement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,

“The all-new Hyundai TUCSON showcases a quintessential embodiment of Hyundai’s futuristic design identity and in its new avatar, offers our customer an extravagant mobility experience. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON will form the perfect expression of Hyundai’s commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment.”

The upcoming premium SUV will be available across 246 Hyundai Signature outlets, open in 125 cities. It will be offered in Platinum and Signature packages with the former enabling a total of 45 standard safety features and the latter boasting over sixty safety features. The Signature variant is loaded with new features and technologies as well.

Some of the highlights are multi-terrain modes namely Snow, Mud and Sand, front ventilated and heated seats, driver power seat memory function, passenger seat walk-in device, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, and hands-free smart power tailgate with height adjustment. The Hyundai SmartSense ADAS technology offered on the Signature variant enables tech such as:

Driving Safety Functions, Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Car, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, Driving Convenience Functions, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Parking Safety Functions, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Surround View Monitor.

The Platinum variant of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson comes with Blind View Monitor (BVM), a 10.25-inch touchscreen with BlueLink, OTR updates, eight-speaker Bose audio, two-tone black and light grey interior, 64-colour ambient lighting, 10.25-inch digital cluster, six airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, TPMS, etc. The exterior gains Parametric Hidden LED DRLs and positioning Lamps, LED MFR Headlamps, LED Static Bending Lamps and Connecting LED Tail Lamps.