All-New 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid MPV With 2 Electric Motors Revealed

The 2021 Toyota Sienna looks very stylish and the redesigned vehicle will be available only with a hybrid powerplant that will deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 33 miles per gallon

The 2021 Toyota Sienna has just been revealed and the new look turns out to be really impressive. Moreover, the new model will be sold only with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain that will offer a maximum power of 243 hp. The new model will launch in the US market towards the end of this year.

The 2021 Toyota Sienna is easily the most stylish of all the iterations of the minivan we’ve seen so far. Unlike the previous generation Sienna, the new model will not be available with a naturally aspirated V-6 engine option.

Instead, the hybrid powerplant of the minivan will feature a 2.5-liter petrol motor that will be paired with two electric motors to output a maximum power of 243 hp. This is 53 hp lower than the previous Sienna’s 3.5-liter V6, but the the combined EPA fuel economy rating of 33 mpg is a massive 12-mpg more than what the earlier version delivers.

Also, unlike the hybrid version of the Chrysler Pacifica, the Sienna hybrid won’t be a plug-in. Like before, the Sienna will offer an all-wheel-drive setup through an option of an updated hybrid system with a third electric motor to powers the rear wheels.

The company even claims that in spite of the lower power output, the Sienna continues to be capable of towing 3500 pounds. The new model is underpinned by TNGA, which should help it with improved dynamics, stronger performance and higher crash safety.

Compared to before, the Toyota Sienna is longer and wider and it continues to be available in seven and eight-seat configurations. However, it is worth mentioning here that the second row of seats can no longer be removed due to the addition of side airbags mounted in the seats.

Like before, the Sienna will be available in LE, XLE, and Limited trims but there will be also a new XSE version and a Platinum trim that will act as the range-topping model. The XSE will feature dark-finish 20-inch alloy wheels and sportier front and rear bumpers, while the Platinum model will have a head-up display, a 360-degree camera view, an onboard vacuum cleaner, and a refrigerated compartment.

Other features available on the Sienna range will include 18 cupholders, four-zone climate control, seven USB ports, in-car Wi-Fi, a rear entertainment system, power sliding doors and liftgate, and a voice-amplification system to help the driver talk to people in the back. Safety features will include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automated emergency braking.