All-New 2021 Skoda Octavia – Seven Things You Need To Know

2021 Skoda Octavia is offered in a single petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG with shift-by-wire technology

The new generation Skoda Octavia went on sale only a couple of days ago and is priced at

Rs. 25.99 lakh and Rs. 28.99 lakh for the Style and L&K variants respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The Octavia kick-started the brand’s operations in India nearly twenty years ago and is now back as an all-new model. Here are the seven key things you need to know about the model:

1. Offered In Two Variants:

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia is made available in a total of two variants: Style and L&K. It gets a total of five paint options and of them, two are exclusive to the top-spec L&K.

2. Based On New Platform:

The new Octavia is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform and thus its overall size has grown compared to the previous model. It measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and stands 1,469 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,680 mm while having the segment largest bootspace capacity of 600 litres that can be expanded up to 1,555 litres.

3. Sharper Exterior Cues:

The executive sedan has its design upgraded in its latest avatar with the presence of a sharper bi-LED headlamp cluster, sharper chromed butterfly front grille, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the bootlid, redesigned split LED tail lamps, LED fog lamps, coupe-like roofline, dynamic LED turn indicators and so on.

4. More Advanced Interior:

Just as the exterior, the cabin has been through a host of changes with a new dashboard and centre console. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, a two-spoke steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, cruise control, light colour suede and leather beige upholstery and so on.

5. Single Petrol Engine:

It is sold only with a single petrol engine as the 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit kicks out 187 bhp maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DSG.

6. Packed Features List:

The features list of the 2021 Skoda Octavia boasts of a slew of driver-assistive, comfort and convenience features including shift-by-wire technology, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) with auto hold, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, Canton audio, ambient lighting and so on.

7. A Long List Of Safety Features and Tech:

The 2021 Skoda Octavia comes with an assortment of safety features such as eight airbags, anti-lock braking system, an adaptive front lighting system, electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control, multi-collision brake, mechanical brake assist, electronic differential lock, anti-slip regulation, etc.