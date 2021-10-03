All-New 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio To Launch On November 10

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will likely be based on a new platform with a redesigned exterior and interior; a new 1.0-litre petrol engine will also be offered

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all set to launch the new generation Celerio in the domestic market on November 10, 2021. The largest carmaker in the country has been working on the new-gen Celerio for some time now and it has also been spotted testing a number of times and even undisguised once.

The Celerio has been on sale since 2014 and it certainly made a strong impact in the affordable space. The spy images do indicate more bulbous proportions and the availability of a new platform meant that the proportions could be larger than the outgoing model. It is expected to be underpinned by the lightweight Heartect K architecture.

The report further noted that the upcoming hatchback will be equipped with the K10C gasoline unit. The naturally-aspirated powertrain has been used by a host of MSIL models and is known for its fuel-efficient nature. However, it features DualJet technology that debuted in the 1.2-litre K12N engine on the Baleno premium hatchback and is extensively used across the range as well.

The three-cylinder engine will likely get a slight increase in power and the DualJet tech will reportedly enable higher fuel economy as it is pegged to be around 26 kmpl. The new K10C engine with DualJet technology will be linked with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission and it will be sold in an expansive range.

It won’t get a 1.2-litre engine as the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10C will be the only offering. The interior will likely get a major revamp as well as it will feature the latest touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a possible semi-digital instrument cluster and so on in the top-end variants.

The launch of the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been expected for many months already and it will be the first all-new model from the company in a long time. It is expected to be aggressively priced against the competition.