All-New 2020 Hyundai Creta Deliveries Begin In India

The second-generation Hyundai Creta comes with loads of improvements both inside and out and is sold with three engine choices

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the second generation Creta only a few days ago. Priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the mid-size SUV has already crossed 14,000 reservations across the country. The Creta was the leader of the mid-size SUV space for four years but the arrival of Kia Seltos did put an end to its run at the top.

However, the new-gen model has all the bells and whistles to get back to its leading status and its deliveries have commenced in India. In response to the growing competition and the entry of new rivals, Hyundai has given a complete makeover to the second-gen Creta with a brand new exterior and interior and an equipment list boasting modern features and technologies.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has its design resembling the ix25 sold in China from last year as the split headlamp cluster, angular fog lamps, more prominent cascading grille, newly designed LED tail lamps, skid plates up front and rear, 17-inch diamond cut wheels, etc add to the glitter.

The interior is a big departure from what can be seen in the ix25 as it is specific to the domestic customers. As for the powertrain, the 2020 Hyundai Creta uses a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The MPI petrol develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel produces 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The smaller turbo petrol unit makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. The 1.5-litre units are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. Optionally, a six-speed torque converter AT is offered for the diesel, a six-speed CVT for the petrol while the 1.4-litre T-GDI comes only with a seven-speed DCT.

Some of the key features offered in the five-seater are eight-speaker Bose audio, seven-inch MID, six airbags, ventilated front seats, Electric Parking Brake with auto-hold function, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel and so on.