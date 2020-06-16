All-New 2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross 30,000 Mark

Bookings for the 2020 Hyundai Creta have crossed the 30,000 mark in India and we do expect more customers to hop on the bandwagon in the coming months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the second generation Creta earlier this year and as expected, it has gained good attention from the domestic customers. In the month of March 2020, Hyundai sold a total of 6,706 units of the mid-size SUV, which accounted for nearly one-fourth of the sales garnered by the brand during the same month.

The South Korean auto major begun this calendar year with the debut of the Aura compact sedan and it was followed by the Creta as well as facelifted Verna. In the remaining months of CY2020, Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Tucson that made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo while the all-new Elite i20 is also in the pipeline.

The upcoming launches will certainly help in Hyundai putting up a strong fight along the course of this year as the updated Tucson appears to be next in line. Just as other automobile manufacturers, Hyundai has resumed production and retail duties at its dealerships across the country on its road to recovery.

The new-gen Creta will likely play a significant role in the company’s progress moving forwards. Standing in testament, the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s bookings have gone past the 30,000 mark in India and it will be interesting to see how it fares against the segment leader Kia Seltos when the social and economic conditions get back to normal. Hyundai says about 55 per cent of the total bookings is for the diesel version while the 1.4 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol with seven-speed DCT has also gained “immense” popularity according to the brand.

The Creta is offered in three powertrain choices such as a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines, in a similar fashion to the Kia Seltos. The 1.5-litre petrol motor kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the solo diesel unit produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm. As for the transmissions, a six-speed MT or six-speed CVT in the 1.5-litre petrol, a six-speed MT or six-speed AT in the 1.5-litre diesel and a seven-speed DCT in the turbo petrol are offered. Some of the key features in the new Creta are a 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, EPB, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Blue Link connectivity and so on.