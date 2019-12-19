All New 2020 Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Unveiled In India

Hyundai Aura is all set to launch in India next month to rival Maruti Dzire, Ford Aspire and Honda Amaze with completely new design

Hyundai Motor India Limited has today revealed the Aura sedan that will stand in place of the Xcent. It is the brand’s response to the ever-increasing competition in the subcompact sedan space. The sub-four-metre sedan measures a length of 3,995 mm, the width of 1,680 mm and stands 1,520 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

Resembling the Grand i10 Nios, the Aura has twin boomerang styled LED DRLs, 3D grille mesh, muscular shoulder and character lines, a compact rear end with LED tail lamps and sporty alloy wheels that further enhance the visual appeal.

The Aura is powered by three BSVI compliant engines: a 1.0-litre turbine GDI, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel. The smaller petrol unit kicks out 100 PS and 17.5 kgm while the Kappa petrol makes 83 PS and 11.6 kgm. The single oil burner develops 75 PS and 19.4 kgm.

All the three powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel can be had with the choice of an AMT gearbox. Hyundai claims that the Aura has 12 segment unique features.

The first in class equipment the Aura is endorsed to have includes wireless charging facility, air curtain, emergency stop signal, eco coating technology, leather-wrapped gear knob and chromed outside door handles.

The Aura is made of 65 per cent advanced high strength steel and high strength steel and it comes with a 5.3-inch digital speedometer and MID, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Arkamys premium surround sound and projector fog lamps. The sedan is a brainchild of the design centres in Chennai, Hyderabad and Korea.