All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV Considered For India – Report

Volvo XC40 Recharge uses two electric motors to produce 402 bhp and 659 Nm and is claimed to have a range of more than 400 km on a single charge

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Volvo is considering the launch of its XC40 Recharge in the domestic market. The Swedish luxury car manufacturer revealed the XC40 Recharge late last year and it is the brand’s first all-electric model. It comes equipped with a dual electric motor setup of 150 kW capacity driving front and rear wheels each, effectively making it an all-wheel-drive SUV.

The XC40 Recharge is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 402 bhp and 659 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The 78 kWh Li-ion battery package used by the pure-electric SUV has a certified range of well over 400 km on the WLTP cycle and courtesy of a fast charger, it can replenish back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just about 40 minutes.

The SUV does look like the standard IC-engined XC40 expect for the shut-off front grille and other design changes. It is high on connectivity as well with the availability of Android powered touchscreen head unit with Play Store, Voice On Call, Google Assistant and Google Maps compatibility.

Back in 2018, Volvo announced that it will be introducing four new electrified vehicles over the next three years. Sticking by this strategy, Volvo has huge plans to phase out traditional cars in favour of the eco-friendly models. In a recent interview, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Cars India, told that his company will evaluate the response globally and intend to “drive it here at a later stage”.

It is worth noting that the PHEV variant of the XC90 is already on sale in domestic showrooms. Whether the XC40 Recharge will be brought into the country via CBU channel or locally assembled here is yet known.

Considering that the plug-in hybrid XC90 is locally assembled, the same strategy should not be ruled out for the upcoming all-electric SUV. Based on the flexible CMA architecture, the XC40 Recharge produces more than twice as much power as its standard sibling.