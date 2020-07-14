All-Black 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition To Have Sinister Looks

2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition to get blacked out exterior and for a little bit of extra money, a new colour option called Wolf Gray can be had

According to a recent report emerged on the interweb, Kia will introduce the Nightfall Edition Package of the Telluride for 2021 as found in an order guide. CarsDirect.com has said that it will be a dark themed special edition of the successfully running flagship SUV from the South Korean auto major. The eight-seater SUV catering to the family-based customers will get significant updates with it.

While no pictures of the 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition is available, it will be prices slightly higher than the regular model due to the cosmetic changes. We can expect it to get an exclusive 20-inch black alloy wheels, special badges, blacked out Tiger Nose front grille, contrast details and smoked headlamps with black bezels.

The package will be enhanced by glossy black trim on the door panels, skid plates and roof rails among other parts in place of the satin chrome embellishment. It is expected to be offered in 2021 Kia Telluride EX and SX versions with all-wheel-drive configuration. With the Nightfall Edition specification, the EX will cost around $43,550 (Rs. 32.73 lakh) and $46,555 (Rs. 34.99 lakh) for the SX.



For an additional pay of $495 (around Rs. 37,000), buyers can opt for a new colour scheme called Wolf Gray with a black interior. Despite the cosmetic updates, the Kia Telluride will continue to use the 3.8-litre V6 engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output go 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of peak torque. Kia sticks by the latest trend of selling blacked out models right out of the factory with the Nightfall Edition.

Don’t be surprised if Hyundai jumps on the bandwagon with its dark version of the Palisade that has plenty in common with the Telluride. Hyundai is said to be considering the Palisade for the Indian market and it could take advantage of the relaxed homologation regulations. Expected to go on sale next year, the Hyundai Palisade will sit at the top of the Tucson in the SUV lineup if it gets the nod.

In Korea, the Palisade uses the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that can also be found in the Carnival. It develops 200 PS and 440 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels.