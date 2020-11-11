After Meteor, Next-Gen RE Classic Likely To Get Tipper Navigation

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
2020 RE Meteor
2020 RE Meteor

The next-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to launch in the Indian market around April 2021

Royal Enfield recently introduced the Meteor 350 in India, as a replacement for the Thunderbird 350 and 350X. The RE Meteor uses the brand’s new ‘J’ platform, which will also underpin the upcoming new-generation Classic 350 and Bullet Standard 350. Apart from that, the Meteor also gets a completely new engine and a few premium features, like a TFT display for turn-by-turn navigation, dubbed ‘Tripper’ by the manufacturer.

The Tripper navigation feature is a first for a Royal Enfield motorcycle, and this technology is expected to make its way into the Classic 350 as well. It is quite a useful feature, especially for long-distance touring. We also expect a few more changes to the instrument console of the Classic 350, like the inclusion of an LCD display as well.

The instrument console current Classic 350 is a fully-analogue unit, which only offers a speedometer, an odometer, and a few tell-tale lights. It doesn’t get a tripmeter or even a fuel gauge, which is extremely inconvenient. The LCD readout will offer these missing features, along with a clock and a gear position indicator. In older spy pictures, we’ve already seen the layout of the new console, which has arrangement for both the LCD and TFT display.

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Instrument Console Spied

The next-generation Bullet Standard 350 will be a budget-oriented model, and thus, it will probably miss out on the tripper navigation feature. That said, we still expect it to have a semi-digital console, with all the other above-mentioned features. Other than that, the Meteor’s SOHC engine will also replace the pushrod-actuated motor on the Classic (and the Standard).

The new powerplant is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, which generates a maximum power of 20.2 HP (at 6,100 rpm) and a peak torque of 27 Nm (at 4,000). This engine is much smoother than the older one, with all the harsh vibrations removed, and is quite rev-happy as well. The signature “thump” will be present, but it will be a little mellower than before.

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied 2

The gearbox will be a 5-speed unit, with smoother and slicker shifts, and the performance is expected to be much better. The new-gen Classic 350 will preserve the design of its predecessor, with only a few minor changes. As for the price, we expect it to soar around the Rs. 1.7 lakh mark (ex-showroom price).