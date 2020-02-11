Honda Dio Gets BSVI Engine With ACG Starter & Styling Revisions

2020 Honda Dio BSVI features a new 110cc engine that not only emits lower emissions than before but even benefits from a silent-start ACG starter that ensures noise-free ignition

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently launched the Activa 6G from Rs. 53,900, and now, HMSI has launched the 2020 Honda Dio BSVI model that has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 59,990. The updated scooter carries styling revisions, many new features and a longer wheelbase than before. It also comes with a 6-year warranty package that includes 3-year standard warranty and 3-year additional warranty that is optional.

2020 Honda Dio BSVI model is available in two variants – Standard and Deluxe. Buyers can choose from seven new colours. Powering the scooter is an updated 110cc single-cylinder engine that benefits from fuel injection and Honda Eco Technology (HET).

2020 Honda Dio BSVI model also gets the company’s Enhanced Smart Power system that is said to optimise performance through efficient combustion. That said, the max. power, at 7.68 bhp, is slightly lower than what the BSIV model offered. Peak torque is rated at 8.79 Nm.

2020 Honda Dio BSVI also comes with a silent-start ACG starter mechanism that ensures noise-free ignition. Styling updates include a new LED position lamp, updated taillamps, split grab rails, new logo and new graphics. The scooter also gets an all-digital speedometer that offers info on range, distance-to-empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency, trip, clock and service due indicator.

2020 Honda Dio comes with telescopic front suspension that leads to better manoeuvrability and more confident handling, just like Activa 6G. The increased wheelbase, on the other hand, leads to higher stability. The rear gets a three-step adjustable suspension, while a combi-brake system with equalizer is standard.

2020 Honda Dio BS6 model is on sale in two variants – Standard and Deluxe. The former carries a sticker price of Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the latter costs Rs 63,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The base model is available in four colours – Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazzy Blue, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange. The Deluxe version, on the other hand, is available three colour options – Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.