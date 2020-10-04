Aamir Khan Drives Kia Seltos As A Crash Dummy In New CEAT Tyres Ad

CEAT Tyres has signed on Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador, and its first advertisement with the actor aired during the IPL 2020

Aamir Khan has recently signed up as the official ambassador for CEAT Tyres for the next two years, and the company has released a new video commercial starring the actor. The TVC first aired during the IPL 2020, and has also been released across all major social media platforms by the company. The advertisement also stars one of the most popular vehicles currently in India, the Kia Seltos.

In the commercial, we see crash test officials searching for a particular crash test dummy, played by Aamir Khan (with heavy CGI). We also see a few broken test dummies, as a result of a few previous tyre testing sessions. Aamir Khan’s character then proceeds to check the tyres on the test vehicle in question, the Seltos. Upon confirming the brand, the dummy jumps into the car and takes a small joyride around the test facility.

The video ends with the tagline: “Don’t be a dummy”. This advertisement, for CEAT Securadrive, was made to highlight the safety factor of the tyre. The CEAT Securadrive tyres were launched back in 2018, for use in sedans and crossover SUVs, like Maruti Brezza, Honda City, Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Creta, and of course, even the Kia Seltos.

CEAT Securadrive tyres are available in the following sizes – 175/65 R15, 185/60 R15, 195/55 R16, 195/60 R15, 195/65 R15, 205/55 R16, 215/60 R16. The tyre has been specifically designed for low road-noise, smoother drives, and superior grip, both in dry as well as wet conditions. As such, the company claims a higher road safety quotient from the tyre.

CEAT Limited is an Indian tyre manufacturer, owned by the Rama Prasad Goenka Group. CEAT was established in 1924, in Turin, Italy, and in 1958, it was incorporated as CEAT Tyres of India. RPG Group then acquired the company in 1982.

CEAT also manufactures tyres for various other types of vehicles, like motorcycles, scooters, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicle, tractors, SUVs, and even bicycles. Also, the brand will soon be releasing another TVC with Aamir Khan, so keep following Gaadiwaadi.com for further updates.